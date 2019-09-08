Kyler Murray reacts to Cardinals' epic comeback on Twitter

Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray looked abysmal through three quarters in Sunday’s game against the Lions, but then, all of a sudden, he came alive.
Murray and the Cardinals trailed 24-6 heading into the game’s final stanza, and it was looking extremely bleak for the rookie quarterback and young head coach. But all of a sudden, Murray got into a rhythm, and the playcalling began scheming to get the Cardinals receivers open, and the team found itself down just one score (24-16), with the ball.
The rookie quarterback showed a lot of poise on the team’s final drive in regulation, which was capped off by a touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald, and a successful two-point conversion attempt via a completion to Christian Kirk.
All in all, the game ended in a 24-24 tie, with the two teams trading field goals. Murray shared his thoughts on it after it was in the books.
We’ll see what he has in store for Week 2.
