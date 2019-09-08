Le'Veon Bell scores first TD as Jets RB (Video)

It didn’t take long for the Jets’ biggest offseason acquisition to get on the score sheet, which he did in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Running back Le’Veon Bell has led all NFL players in all-purpose yards over the past five seasons, and he showed why on Sunday, even against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Bell showed he can get it done running in between the tackles, but also in the passing game, as a receiver. He found himself matched up against a linebacker midway through the third quarter of the game, and made the most of it, getting wide-open and catching a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold.

Expect plenty more of that this season.