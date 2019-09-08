Look: Cam Newton roasted for wearing enormous hat, bizarre-looking scarf after loss

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is known for his extravagant-looking outfits, as he likes to show off his fashion sense before and after games.

And given that the team played in just its first contest of the season on Sunday, Newton made sure his outfit game was in midseason form.

Spoiler alert: It was.

Newton rocked an Indiana Jones-looking hat, with an enormous scarf wrapped around it, that actually covered some of his face as well.

And the first Cam Newton arrival outfit of 2019 did NOT disappoint. pic.twitter.com/5ZENcRxXXU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2019

When you have a football game at 1:00 and are heading to Westworld at 7:00 pic.twitter.com/6C28M7Lhsk — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 8, 2019

Twitter had a field day with it.

Cam Newton will make one helluva Madea pic.twitter.com/TxTOpvR2JX — Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonWFNZ) September 8, 2019

Cam Newton fixing to make some unholy animal-human abominations on a private island. pic.twitter.com/kiKjYue2iM — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 8, 2019

Props to Cam for having enough swag to pull that look off. We sure couldn’t.