Look: Cam Newton roasted for wearing enormous hat, bizarre-looking scarf after loss

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is known for his extravagant-looking outfits, as he likes to show off his fashion sense before and after games.
And given that the team played in just its first contest of the season on Sunday, Newton made sure his outfit game was in midseason form.
Spoiler alert: It was.
Newton rocked an Indiana Jones-looking hat, with an enormous scarf wrapped around it, that actually covered some of his face as well.
Twitter had a field day with it.
Props to Cam for having enough swag to pull that look off. We sure couldn’t.
