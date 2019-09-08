Look: Eric Weddle bloodied after taking brutal knee to head

Veteran safety Eric Weddle saw his tenure with the Rams get off to a brutal start in Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Weddle, who had spent the entirety of his career with the Chargers and Ravens, joined the Rams in the offseason, essentially replacing Lamarcus Joyner.

He was the unfortunate recipient of a knee to the head during Sunday’s game, though, and it was a pretty ugly scene, as blood began pouring out.

Eric Weddle just took a knee to the head and is down. There's a lot of blood. #LARams — Lakisha Jackson Wesseling (@LakishaJackson) September 8, 2019

Even after getting cleaned up a bit, here’s what Weddle looked like afterward.

Holy hell Eric Weddle. pic.twitter.com/gxMEZE2xRO — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 8, 2019

That shows just how tough he is.