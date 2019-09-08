Look: Patriots unveil Super Bowl LIII banner before Steelers game

NFL fans witnessed an event they’ve seen many times over the years before Sunday’s Steelers-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots, being that they’re defending Super Bowl champions, unveiled their most recent banner before the game kicked off. It was arguably their easiest one to date, as Rams quarterback Jared Goff had one of the worst Super Bowl performances in NFL history.

Regardless, the Patriots earned the right to flex once again, and that’s exactly what they did before Sunday’s game — raising that banner next to all the other ones.

Gronk was there for the festivities, too.

Just add it to the collection.