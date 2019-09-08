Sam Darnold channels Russell Wilson with magicianlike moves on two-point conversion (Video)

All eyes are on Jets’ second-year quarterback Sam Darnold this season, as he attempts to take steps forward in his development under new head coach Adam Gase.

Darnold showed flashes of greatness in his rookie campaign, but struggled with consistency, as many young passers do. As such, many were wondering what he’d do against the Bills’ defense — one of the top five units in the NFL.

He did struggle throughout much of the game, missing open receivers a number of times.

However, Darnold did show off his mobility and elusiveness on one particular two-point conversion attempt, looking like Russell Wilson in the process. He spun away from pressure, bought time and floated a beautiful pass to Le’Veon Bell in the end zone for the successful completion.

Darnold the Magician.