Watch: Browns fan falls off roof of van while tailgating

Browns fans were getting it in outside FirstEnergy Stadium before Freddie Kitchen’s first game as head coach on Sunday, and one particular fan paid for it.

It was quite the scene, as fans had to make up for months and months that went by without them tailgating, so they made sure to be in peak form on Sunday.

They were, but one fan tried a bit too hard to garner his five seconds of fame. He was seen standing on top of a van in the background, while a reporter was doing a live shot. Unfortunately, the fan fell off the van, and took a nasty spill.

Ouch.