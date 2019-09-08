Watch: Myles Jack punches Sammy Watkins, has crazy outburst after ejection

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack went absolutely berserk during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, and it resulted in him being ejected.

It’s unclear exactly what set Jack off, but he’s been known to have a short fuse, and it appeared that was the case on Sunday.

Jack was seen getting into it with two Chiefs receivers — Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson — in the end zone during the second quarter of the game. It’s possible that there was some trash talk going on, and Jack didn’t like it, so he came flying in and drilled Watkins with a Superman punch.

He wasn’t there, though. Jack followed it up by punching Robinson in the face as well.

Myles Jack was ejected for throwing a punch! Craziness @ Jacksonville!!! pic.twitter.com/pphb2pansi — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 8, 2019

And he didn’t go quietly into the good night, either, having to be restrained and escorted off the field by Jags staffers.

Myles Jack goes ballistic after finding out he got ejected. It got worse than thispic.twitter.com/FCcAdoAtCj — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 8, 2019

Myles Jack does not want to leave after being ejected pic.twitter.com/ii1le5cFOv — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 8, 2019

Don’t be surprised if Jack gets hit with a suspension by the league as well, possibly for one game, to send a message.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!