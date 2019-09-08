Watch: Myles Jack punches Sammy Watkins, has crazy outburst after ejection

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack went absolutely berserk during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, and it resulted in him being ejected.
It’s unclear exactly what set Jack off, but he’s been known to have a short fuse, and it appeared that was the case on Sunday.
Jack was seen getting into it with two Chiefs receivers — Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson — in the end zone during the second quarter of the game. It’s possible that there was some trash talk going on, and Jack didn’t like it, so he came flying in and drilled Watkins with a Superman punch.
He wasn’t there, though. Jack followed it up by punching Robinson in the face as well.
And he didn’t go quietly into the good night, either, having to be restrained and escorted off the field by Jags staffers.
Don’t be surprised if Jack gets hit with a suspension by the league as well, possibly for one game, to send a message.
