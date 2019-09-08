Your Morning Dump... Where the Jaylen Brown/Giannis rivalry spices up the FIBA World Cup

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Barnes wasn’t hurt, but Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were among those that let the Antetokounmpo brothers know that they didn’t appreciate the dangerous nature of the play.

“We took exception to that hard foul. The game was pretty much over, and he had no way of blocking the shot,” Smart said after the game. “At that moment, you got to prepare for injuries, and we wouldn’t want nobody to be injured. We just let them know. It’s a learning moment for him. Because if the table was turned and somebody did that to them, we’d probably be having a whole different discussion right now, and we just wanted him to learn from that.”

Words were exchanged and while players were separated, there was never any escalation beyond words.

“Yeah, I said something to Giannis,” Brown said. “Well, Giannis said something to me, really. But, we got bigger fish to fry. So, we move on.”