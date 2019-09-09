Browns

Browns fan caught pouring beer on Titans player in stands (Video)

One particular Browns fan has gone viral for the wrong reasons, stemming from his actions during Sunday’s game against the Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It happened when Titans cornerback Logan Ryan jumped into the stands to celebrate a big play with a few Tennessee fans. Apparently, the Browns supporter was not having it, so he took his beer and splashed Ryan in the face with it, which was pretty disrespectful, and unnecessary.

Ryan was not happy about it, and he shared his thoughts on Twitter after the game.

We completely agree with him, as the fan was out of line, and athletes should be treated just like the rest of us — like human beings.

