David Ortiz throws out first pitch at Red Sox game (Video)

It was only a few months ago when David Ortiz’s life was on the line, and it was unclear if he’d even live through the gunshot wound in his back, which caused him to have emergency surgery back in June.
Fast forward to now, where there’s a lot more cause for optimism, as Ortiz ended up having a third surgery, but already appears to be recovering and moving around well.
As such, he was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch before Monday’s game against the Yankees at Fenway Park, which he did to former teammate Jason Varitek.
