Deshaun Watson goes airborne, shows off insane body control on TD run (Video)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson showed just how athletic he is during Monday’s game against the Saints.

Watson has had two knee surgeries over the course of his football career, but you’d never know it, in watching him take off running during games.

The Texans’ signal-caller was a handful for the Saints on Monday night, and he scored the first points of the game in prolific fashion. Watson took off running, showcased great footwork down the sideline then dived for the end zone — using body control to flip over and around the pylon for the score.

SUPERMAN❗️❗️❗️ DeShaun Watson goes up and over for the score!@HoustonTexans@deshaunwatson#HOUvsNO

📺: ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/61B66fsGkc pic.twitter.com/w4O2NSiuUX — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2019

The pylon cam shows how great the play — and Watson’s concentration — was.

I love pylon cam so much pic.twitter.com/azGl96gm3m — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) September 9, 2019

Wow.