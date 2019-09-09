Latest Update On Shane McMahon's WWE Television Status

Since the early part of 2019, Shane McMahon has been one of the most hated heels in the WWE. After being one of the most popular babyfaces, Shane turned on his tag team partner, The Miz, which led to a falls count anywhere match at WrestleMania. Shane won the match, but only due to having his arm over Miz after he was suplexed off the production set, which knocked both of them out.

The Miz was still a thorn in Shane’s side, but McMahon moved on to another foe, Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre and Elias were also at the side of Shane, which made it more difficult for The Big Dog to overcome the daunting task.

After a Shane McMahon victory in Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown, Reigns gained retribution by defeating McIntyre at Stomping Grounds, as well as defeating Shane and Drew at Extreme Rules while teaming with The Undertaker.

For several weeks, Shane has been off television, which has caused a notable absence from SmackDown Live. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Shane’s TV status.

“The writers haven’t had anything for him. Vince is the guy who’s been writing the show, and he’s forgotten about him. He forgot about his son’s angle, yeah. I mean, he hasn’t been on.”

Shane’s latest major angle was Kevin Owens, which led to Owens turning babyface. Owens defeated McMahon at SummerSlam, which seemed to be the end of the feud. However, Shane costed Owens his opportunity to advance in the King of the Ring tournament.

Typically, Shane participates in the big pay-per-views, and Survivor Series is the next one of the Big Four, scheduled in November. At this point, it is unknown where Vince McMahon will book him over the next two months, but leading a team would be very apropos for Shane’s current power trip gimmick.

