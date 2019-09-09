Minor League Mondays: Desmond Lindsay's Mets' career may be at a crossroads

The New York Mets didn’t have a ton of success in the draft in the middle of this decade, and that comes due to several high picks not working out. One of the biggest contributors to this has been the Mets’ top pick in 2015, Desmond Lindsay, who has all the talent in the world but simply can’t stay healthy. Injuries plagued Lindsay again this season, and we’ll break down what happened to him in this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

After Lindsay had moderate success in the Florida State League in 2018, hitting .218 with three homers and 30 RBI’s in 84 games, the Mets opted to have him repeat the level. Unfortunately for Lindsay, he played only 15 games in 2019 as injuries again took a toll on him. Lindsay suffered a leg injury on April 20 and landed on the injured list, and he ended up never playing again. Even before getting hurt, Lindsay wasn’t doing much for St. Lucie, batting just .196 with a homer and five RBI’s in 51 at bats while striking out 25 times.

This was going to be a critical season for Lindsay because this is the first time he will be eligible for the Rule V draft, when teams can select players from other organizations that have been in the minors for a while but not protected by the 40 man roster. The Mets definitely won’t be protecting Lindsay because, frankly, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy or prove he is worth a protection by performing on the field. Lindsay has yet to play more than 90 games in a season, advance beyond High-A ball, or hit higher than .223 in full season ball.

It is a shame because this is the same player Mets’ scouting director Tommy Tanuous called a “hitting machine” when he was drafted. Lindsay has flashed that potential at times, but it certainly appears that injuries have wrecked his young career. It remains to be seen how much longer Lindsay will stick in the Mets’ organization, especially since the front office that drafted him is no longer around.