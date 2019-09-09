Redskins, Eagles Face Off in Week 1 of 2019 NFL Season 📸

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Washington Redskins fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-27, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Quarterback Case Keenum started his 55th career regular-season game. He went 30-for-44 with 380 yards passing while throwing three touchdowns. Despite a strong game from Keenum the Redskins were unable to hold on to their 17-0 lead starting the season with a loss to the Eagles.

They look to bounce back this weekend against another division rival, Dallas Cowboys (1-0), this Sunday for their home opener at FedEx Field.

Check out my favorite photos from week 1 of the Redskins 2019 NFL season: