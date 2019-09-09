Celtics

Smart, Brown show out as Team USA rolls over Brazil

Team USA continued its march through the FIBA World Cup with an 89-73 victory over Brazil. The win propelled the Americans into the quarterfinals while securing a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kemba Walker was sick enough to skip the morning shootaround but he managed a game-high 16 points. Jaylen Brown chipped in 11 points, while Marcus Smart contributed a crazy 3-pointer to beat the 3rd quarter buzzer.

