Smart, Brown show out as Team USA rolls over Brazil

Team USA continued its march through the FIBA World Cup with an 89-73 victory over Brazil. The win propelled the Americans into the quarterfinals while securing a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kemba Walker was sick enough to skip the morning shootaround but he managed a game-high 16 points. Jaylen Brown chipped in 11 points, while Marcus Smart contributed a crazy 3-pointer to beat the 3rd quarter buzzer.

MARCUS SMART AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/UapkXUIW9m — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 9, 2019

How can you leave Jaylen so much space? pic.twitter.com/tJLl1cHrlt — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) September 9, 2019

Jaylen Brown making this no-look catch was weirdly impressive. pic.twitter.com/1r6ZhLBQJc — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) September 9, 2019

And ICYMI: