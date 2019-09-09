Tweet of the Moment

It’s like everyone around the hockey world says: You can’t beat hockey fans from the greater Los Angeles area. The best fans in the world come from southern California. Hunter Drew, from Ontario, in Canada, sure is lucky to be playing closer to Ontario, in California, where the real fans are.
More Sports
Updates 2hr ago
Monday Night Football NFL Streams Reddit - Watch NFL Live Stream Reddit Free
Check out all options to watch NFL Streams Reddit 2019. The live coverage starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. Watch the game live online on ESPN, (…)
NFL 3hr ago
Look: Patriots unveil Super Bowl LIII banner before Steelers game
NFL fans witnessed an event they’ve seen many times over the years before Sunday’s Steelers-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium. The (…)
Updates 4hr ago
Dolphins fans fight each other in stands during game (Video)
The Miami Dolphins fanbase isn’t known for being one of the more intellectual ones in the league, nor do they show up well for home (…)
Mets 5hr ago
We Had A Problem
There will be plenty of time to pick at the carcass of this team. Plenty of time to dissect what exactly went wrong and to try to come (…)
Arizona Cardinals 5hr ago
Kyler Murray reacts to Cardinals' epic comeback on Twitter
Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray looked abysmal through three quarters in Sunday’s game against the Lions, but then, all of a (…)
Giants 7hr ago
Eli Manning hilariously caught trying to run for first down (Video)
Giants quarterback Eli Manning has always been a pocket passer, and now, at 38 years of age, it’s fair to label him as immobile — putting (…)
Browns 7hr ago
Watch: Browns fan falls off roof of van while tailgating
Browns fans were getting it in outside FirstEnergy Stadium before Freddie Kitchen’s first game as head coach on Sunday, and one (…)
NFL 7hr ago
Look: Cam Newton roasted for wearing enormous hat, bizarre-looking scarf after loss
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is known for his extravagant-looking outfits, as he likes to show off his fashion sense before and after (…)
NBA 8hr ago
Mystics understand importance of No. 1 overall seed in WNBA Playoffs
The Washington Mystics have finished the 2019 regular season with a ridiculous 26-8 record, best in the WNBA and best in team history. The (…)
Featured 8hr ago
Lamar Jackson has funny quote about 5-TD performance vs. Dolphins
Throughout the offseason and preseason, many analysts debated about whether Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson could (…)
Comments