UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje Fight Card

By September 9, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje
Sept 14, 2019
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, B.C.

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,121 – super strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Donald Cerrone   (36-12, 1 NC,  #14 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje   (20-2, #8 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Glover Teixeira    (29-7, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov   (25-6, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Todd Duffee   (9-3, #27 ranked heavyweight) vs Jeff Hughes  (10-2, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Michel Pereira   (22-9, 2 NC, #61 ranked welterweight) vs TBA

Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior  (10-3, 1 NC, #12 ranked middleweight) vs Uriah Hall  (14-9, #11 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Misha Cirkunov   (14-5, #14 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jimmy Crute   (10-0, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura   (17-5, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai   (13-1-1, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Cole Smith  (7-0, #48 ranked bantamweight) vs Miles Johns    (9-0)

Middleweights:
Andrew Sanchez   (11-4, #31 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori   (13-4-1, #19 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Brad Katona   (8-1, #51 ranked bantamweight) vs Hunter Azure  (7-0)

Featherweights:
Chas Skelly   (17-4, #20 ranked featherweight) vs Jordan Griffin   (17-6, #54 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Louis Smolka   (15-6, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Ryan MacDonald   (10-1, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Kyle Prepolec   (12-6, #76 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard   (10-3, #76 ranked lightweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje odds - BestFightOdds


