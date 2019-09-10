9/10/19 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The New York Mets (73-70) are in the midst of the stretch run, and they need to win pretty much every night to have a chance at making the playoffs. Last night was a good start for the Mets, who snapped a two game losing streak by beating the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69) 3-1. The Mets will need to keep winning over Arizona to pass them in the wild card race, and they will get another opportunity when the two teams resume their four game series tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (10-7, 4.33 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler pitched well in his last start, allowing a run in five innings to beat the Washington Nationals last Wednesday. The Diamondbacks will counter with rookie righty Zac Gallen (3-4, 2.50 ERA). Gallen was dominant in his last outing, allowing one hit in seven shutout innings to top the San Diego Padres last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: