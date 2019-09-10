Grizzlies 'refusing' to engage in buyout with Andre Iguodala

After spending the last six seasons competing for a championship with the Golden State Warriors, former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala finds himself stuck on a rebuilding team heading into his 16th NBA season.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies are “refusing” to engage Iguodala in buyout talks after acquiring the veteran forward in a trade last July.

Sources: Memphis wants three-time champion Andre Iguodala to report to training camp and is refusing right now to engage in buyout, which would prevent Iguodala from finishing a Hall of Fame career on his terms because this may be his final NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2019

After shipping out franchise cornerstones Marc Gasol and Mike Conley in recent trades, it’s clear the Grizzlies are in rebuilding mode entering the 2019 season. What’s not clear is why they’re so intent on keeping a 35-year-old player on such a young roster.

It’s possible that Memphis believes it can get assets back in a trade for Iguodala, but his list of suitors would only include contending teams in search of bench depth. We’ll see how this plays out as the start of the season draws closer.