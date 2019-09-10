Houston Astros two-game offensive surge is one for the ages

What the Houston Astros have been able to accomplish in their last two games has been quite simply, remarkable. On Sunday, the Astros delivered the most lopsided Seattle Mariners loss in franchise history when they clobbered the Mariners 21-1 and on Monday, the Astros tied a franchise record with seven home runs in a game in a 15-0 Houston win.

In winning the two games by a combined total of 36-1, it is fair to say Houston has one of the most powerful teams in Major League Baseball and is a serious threat to win their second World Series in three years. The 36 runs Houston scored on Sunday and Monday were the most they have scored in consecutive games.

In Houston’s win on Sunday, they set a franchise record for most doubles in a game with 11 and tied the franchise record for most extra base hits in a game with 13. In Houston’s win on Monday, the Astros tied a franchise record for most home runs in a game with seven. Six of those seven home runs came in the first two innings, which was a Major League Baseball record for the most home runs before the opposition has made six outs.

In the Astros’s win over the Mariners, 11 Astros collected a hit, with Yordan Alvarez leading the way with four hits and six runs batted in. Alvarez meanwhile had three doubles, Kyle Tucker and Abraham Toro each had two doubles, and the Astros with one double were Martin Maldonado, Aledmys Diaz, Jose Altuve and Garrett Stubbs. The Astros with home runs were Jake Marisnick and George Springer.

In the Astros win over the Athletics, Alvarez and Robinson Chirinos each hit two home runs, while Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Altuve each had one home run. Ironically after getting 11 doubles against the Mariners, the Astros had zero doubles against the Athletics. Toro meanwhile collected a triple. With Alvarez’s two home runs, he set the Astros record for most home runs by a rookie with 24.