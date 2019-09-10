Interior design on display in Philly vs. Atlanta

Jarrett very nearly swung the entire feel of the game on the second play of the second half when he flew into the backfield to strip the ball from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Had the Falcons recovered the ball, the offense would have been set up right around the 20-yard line with a good opportunity to score their first points of the game.

The contributions of Allen Bailey and Tyeler Davison – two new faces within the unit – were also crucial. Davison led all Falcons defenders with eight tackles, including one tackle for a loss. And Bailey earned three tackles, including one for a loss, in his debut for Atlanta.

The Falcons appeared to be operating out of more of a 3-4 look up front as both Vic Beasley and Takk McKinley were standing edge defenders throughout the game. This meant that Davison was often used as a true nose tackle while Jarrett and Bailey worked against Minnesota’s guards.

It’s just another factor in how Doug Pederson decides to script his opening plays, that’s for sure. You wanna challenge that interior early to give your guys confidence in setting the tone? Or do you pick your spots later in the game when possibly the Falcons defenders are wearing down a little? Either way, you have to keep these mugs out of the backfield. They are gung ho for a piece of Wentz.

Meanwhile the Eagles are left to fill in at defensive tackle with Tim Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway, and pray Fletcher Cox does not go down. The Eagles agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence to take Malik Jackson’s spot on the roster. (In a separate roster move, tight end Alex Ellis was waived.) The 27-year-old Spence originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (100th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Spence is a placeholder until the Eagles find something better.

All of this is key to slowing down the Atlanta offense, because if you stump the Falcons’ running game, then Matty Ice can’t play-action you to death with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper. In that 28-12 loss to the Vikings, Devonta Freeman gained just 19 yards on eight rushing attempts. Ryan was sacked four times and intercepted twice. Minnesota dominated.

“I think the challenge is their run game,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said on Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, “being balanced enough with Freeman out of the backfield and they make you respect the run and all of a sudden those lanes behind the backers (linebackers) start opening up. They’ve got a bunch of different ways to pass the ball. You’ll see them in 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends) all the way to 10 personnel (one running back, no tight ends) and obviously they move Julio Jones around a lot, get him the ball in a lot of different ways, and that creates a challenge as well.”