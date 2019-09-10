Kevin Durant trashes OKC, vows to never play for city again

It’s been floated that Kevin Durant could return to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder at some point, similar to how LeBron James went back to Cleveland and delivered a title to the team.

But don’t count on it.

KD has never really addressed the topic in the past, but for some reason, he did exactly that recently, when he sat down with J.R. Moehringer of the Wall Street Journal for an exclusive interview. It appeared that Durant wanted to speak on it, because when asked about the Thunder organization and Oklahoma City (the city itself), he had a long-winded response, and did not hold back.

“People coming to my house and spray-painting on the for sale signs around my neighborhood,” Durant said. “People making videos in front of my house and burning my jerseys and calling me all types of crazy names.”

He continued, talking about how OKC fans were “fake.”

“I’ll never be attached to that city again because of that,” Durant said. “I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don’t trust nobody there. That s— must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left.”

Durant is usually a man of few words, but he had a lot to say there.