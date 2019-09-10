LeBron James Told Lakers To Make Anthony Davis 'Focal Point" of Offense

Anthony Davis has been the go-to offensive player for his team since he entered the league in 2012, and that trend should continue as he starts his next chapter with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even though Davis will be playing alongside one of the NBA’s all-time scoring leaders in LeBron James, it will be Davis handling the bulk of LA’s scoring load at the request of James.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports:

As soon as the framework for the blockbuster trade was agreed upon with New Orleans in June, James — who will be entering his 17th NBA season — promptly held conversations with higher-ups in the organization and expressed his views on why it’s imperative that Davis becomes the focal point of the team’s offensive identity, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

That’s not to say that James will sit back and watch Davis go to work night in and night out, but it does take a lot of pressure off the 34-year-old future Hall-of-Famer to produce big numbers as he’s done in the past. Coming off a season that saw him miss a good chunk of his team’s games with an injury, it has become evident that James’ body might not be able to handle the workload it used to after all the wear and tear over the years.

It will be interesting to see how James’ game changes, if at all, next season. With a 26-year-old Davis at his disposal, he’s bound to rack up big assist totals in 2019.