LFA 74 Fighter Salaries

By September 10, 2019

LFA 74 went down on August 30th, with Thalles Ferreira winning the main event. Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

 

Renan Ferreira:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Kevin Wirth:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Lucas Rota:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Salvador Becerra:   $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Hunter Carlyle:   $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Ludwing Sholinyan:   $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Jared Vanderaa:   $2,000

Moses Murrietta:   $1,750

Leandro Gomes:    $1,590 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus, $90 from Jiminez for missing weight)

Gianni Vazquez:   $1,500 ($1,000 to show, $500 win bonus)

Ryan Lilley:   $1,500

Vince Cachero:   $1,500

Steve Kozola:   $1,500

Matthew Colquhoun:   $1,200

Lance Lee:   $750

Anthony Jiminez:   $720 ($750 to show, $180 fine for missing weight)

 

