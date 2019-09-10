Was Ravens' beatdown of Miami a mirage?

The Ravens’ 59 points were the most points an NFL team has scored in a season-opener since the 1973 Atlanta Falcons scored 63.

These are crazy numbers.

“We said it before that this was going to be a different offense. I don’t think people really believed us when we said that,” tight end Mark Andrews said.

“We bring a different flavor. We’re able to run the ball when we need to and throw the ball when we need to. It’s going to be pick your poison for the defense.”

We shall see about that moving forward. As Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com put it, “It remains to be seen how much weight should be put on the strength of the Ravens offense versus the deficiencies of the Dolphins defense.”

Free-agent addition Mark Ingram II got the ball rolling on the very first play from scrimmage from the 11-yard line. It was a downhill power run. New starting left guard Bradley Bozeman – one of the offensive line’s biggest question marks – helped open a hole for Ingram, who shed a tackler and was off to the races for a 49-yard gain.