Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Sept 11/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 522.5 2 NR Darrion Caldwell 277.5 3 4 Emmanuel Sanchez 171.5 4 2 A.J. McKee 143 5 3 Eduardo Dantas 140 6 8 Adam Borics 139.5 7 NR Daniel Straus 137 8 5 Juan Archuleta 103 9 6 Henry Corrales 100.5 10 NR Derek Campos 95 11 NR Daniel Weichel 91.5 12 17 Daniel Carey 91 13 7 Tywan Claxton 80.5 14 9 Georgi Karakhanyan 71 15 14 Hyder Amil 62.5 16 NR Gaston Bolanos 61.5 17 NR Pedro Carvalho 60.5 18 11 Cris Lencioni 57.5 19 13 Aaron Pico 53 20 NR Jay-Jay Wilson 47.5 20 10 Pete Rogers 47.5 22 12 Sam Sicilia 46.5 23 27 John Teixeira 37.5 24 15 Jeremiah Labiano 36.5 25 16 Pat Curran 31.5 26 19 Adil Benjilany 31 27 21 Brandon Laroco 27 28 NR Adel Altamimi 25 28 NR AJ Agazarm 25 28 NR Dylan Logan 25 28 NR George Courtney 25 28 NR Weber Almeida 25 33 20 Ignacio Ortiz 24.5 34 22 Leandro Higo 24 35 23 Honor Kelesh 22.5 35 23 James Bennett 22.5 37 26 Nathan Rose 18 38 28 John Beneduce 5 38 NR Peter Ishiguro 5 38 28 Richie Smullen 5 38 NR Saul Rogers 5 42 30 Justin Smitley 4.5 43 NR Adam Gustab 0 43 31 Andy Main 0 43 31 Daniel Crawford 0 43 NR Elias Anderson 0 43 31 Jeremy Spoon 0 43 31 Josenaldo Silva 0 43 31 Kirill Medvedovsky 0 43 NR Thomas Lopez 0 43 31 Ysidro Gutierrez 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)