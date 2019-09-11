Bill Belichick shuts down questions about Antonio Brown situation

It’s unclear when the Patriots will debut their new toy — troubled receiver Antonio Brown — and the team’s head coach sure isn’t going to give any indication as to when that may happen.
The Patriots officially announced that they had signed Brown on Monday, which sent the NFL world into an uproar, as it almost seemed premeditated, with Brown forcing his release from the Raiders, only to fall to New England a few hours later after hitting waivers.
Bill Belichick was asked about when Brown may be hitting the field by reporters on Wednesday, and, well, he gave a classic Belichickian response, saying “We’re working on Miami.”
Pretty much what we would’ve expected him to say.
