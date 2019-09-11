Bill Belichick shuts down questions about Antonio Brown situation

It’s unclear when the Patriots will debut their new toy — troubled receiver Antonio Brown — and the team’s head coach sure isn’t going to give any indication as to when that may happen.

The Patriots officially announced that they had signed Brown on Monday, which sent the NFL world into an uproar, as it almost seemed premeditated, with Brown forcing his release from the Raiders, only to fall to New England a few hours later after hitting waivers.

Bill Belichick was asked about when Brown may be hitting the field by reporters on Wednesday, and, well, he gave a classic Belichickian response, saying “We’re working on Miami.”

Bill Belichick addresses the media about the Antonio Brown situation

"We're taking it one day at a time." "We're preparing for one day at a time." "I appreciate all the questions. What's been said has been said." "We're working on Miami." "We're working on Miami." "I'm done with that." Bill Belichick went full Bill Belichick at AB presser

"We're taking it one day at a time." Bill Belichick says he expects Antonio Brown to practice today, and will monitor the situation for Brown's availability on Sunday against Miami.

Pretty much what we would’ve expected him to say.