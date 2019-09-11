NBA

Look: Zion WIlliamson rookie card somehow fetching over $21K

Look: Zion WIlliamson rookie card somehow fetching over $21K

September 11, 2019

Pelicans rookie big man Zion Williamson still has yet to play in an NBA regular-season game, but his memorabilia is already being priced ridiculously high.

His 2019-20 Panini Contenders Draft cards have been a hot item, with many of them commanding over $5,000 or more.

But that pales in comparison to the Championship Ticket limited edition version of the card, as it shows Williamson in his Duke jersey, with his autograph as well. One of them is currently listed on eBay, and the starting price is $21,999.

The seller is likely going to need to drop the price down a bit, as it’s hard to see anyone paying that much for a basketball card.

