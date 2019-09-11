National Collegiate Hockey Conference 2019-20 Social Media Guide

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is entering its seventh season. Again, this fall, I have decided to put together the NCHC social media guide for NCHC hockey fans. (See 2014 addition).

NCHC Hockey

Conference Website: The official National Collegiate Hockey Conference website is a good source for all of the up-to-date NCHC news. You can get all of the day-to-day happenings for all of the NCHC teams.

Director of Communications: Michael Wiseman is the Director of Communications for the NCHC. Per the NCHC webpage, Weisman continues to oversee social media efforts and promotions for the NCHC, adding Instagram and Snapchat accounts to the NCHC’s social media arsenal since joining the conference. He also serves as webmaster for NCHCHockey.com

Commissioner: National Collegiate Hockey Conference Commissioner, Josh Fenton, is an avid user of twitter and interacts with NCHC fanbase.

NCHC TV: Individual school packages provide live and on-demand content relevant to that school’s teams, both home and away. The conference packages provide access to live and on-demand content available from all eight schools as well as all Quarterfinal NCHC Tournament games and the third-place game in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

Colorado College

Team Website: For all of your official Colorado College Tiger news, check out Colorado College’s official website. Jerry Cross is the Sports Information Director for the Colorado College Tigers.

Team History: The Tigers first season of hockey was the 1937-38 season. The Tigers are a two-time NCAA champion (1950, 1958).

Newspaper: The Colorado Springs Gazette is the official newspaper for the Colorado College Tigers. Kate Shefte is the beat writer that covers the Tigers. Former Tigers beat writer Joe Paisley is also a great source for the Tigers.

Radio: All the Tigers games, home and away, are broadcast live on KRDO 105.5 and 92.5 FM and 1240 AM. (Link to Broadcasts)

Joe Paisley Twitter

Colorado College Tigers Facebook (fan-driven)

Kate Shefte Blog

Official Colorado College Tigers

Colorado College Tigers Official Twitter

Colorado College Tigers Facebook

University of Denver

Team Website: For all of your official University of Denver news, check out Denver’s official website. Matthew McGreevy is the Sports Information Director for the Denver Hockey team.

Team History: The University of Denver is historically one of the powerhouse teams in NCAA hockey. Denver is a seven-time NCAA champion (1958, 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005, 2017).

Newspaper: The Denver Post is the official newspaper of the University of Denver. Mike Chambers is one of the beat writers that covers Denver hockey. He also covers the Colorado Avalanche for the Denver Post.

Radio: Denver Pioneers hockey broadcasts can be found on the networks of ESPN Denver 1600 and 104.3 The Fan. The voice of the Jay Stickney is set to return for his 20th season.

Denver Post — Pioneers

Official University of Denver

University of Denver Hockey Twitter

Let’s Go DU Twitter

Let’s Go DU

Miami University

Team Website: For all of your official Miami University’s hockey news, check out the Miami web page. Chad Twaro is the Sports Information Director of the Miami University Hockey team.

Team History: Miami’s played its first season of collegiate hockey during the 1978-79 season. Miami has never won an NCAA title. The RedHawks came close in 2009, losing to the Boston University Terriers in the championship game of the Frozen Four.

Newspaper: The Journal News is one of the newspapers that cover the Miami University RedHawks.

Radio: Most Miami hockey games are aired on the radio on WKBV (1490 AM & 100.9 FM) out of Richmond, IN. However, some the RedHawks games air on WMOH (1450 AM) out of Hamilton, OH. Miami’s audio broadcast also is available on TuneIn.

Official Miami University Hockey

Miami University Hockey Twitter

Miami University Athletics Facebook Page

Journal-News – Miami RedHawks

The Blog of Brotherhood – RedHawks Hockey

Minnesota Duluth

Team Website: For all of your official University of Minnesota Duluth hockey news, check out the official Minnesota Duluth web page. Bob Nygaard is the Sports Information Director for the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldog Men’s hockey team.

Team History: The UMD Bulldogs have won three NCAA titles (2011, 2018, 2109). The Bulldogs are the defending champs and have won back-to-back NCAA titles.

Newspaper: The Duluth News-Tribune is the official newspaper for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. Matt Wellens is the Bulldogs beat writer.

Radio: Bruce Ciskie is the voice of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. According to a release from the school — Midwest Communications and University of Minnesota Duluth Athletics have signed a three-year extension, keeping rights for UMD football and men’s hockey radio coverage with Midwest Communications through the end of the 2022-23 athletic season. Bulldog hockey game can be found on KDAL AM 610 and FM 103.9

Official Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota Duluth Hockey Twitter

Minnesota Duluth Hockey Team Facebook

Matt Wellens Twitter

Bruce Ciskie Twitter

Ciskie Blog

University of Nebraska-Omaha

Team Website: For all of your official Omaha’s hockey news, check out the Official Omaha website. Dave Ahlers is the Associate Athletic Director of Communications.

Team History: Omaha hockey has yet to win an NCAA title. The Mavericks played their first season of collegiate hockey in 1997-98. UNO has never advanced to the WCHA Final Five or NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

Newspaper: The Omaha World-Herald is the official newspaper for the Mavericks.

Radio: According to a release from the school – New this season, Donny Baarns will assume the duties of lead play-by-play announcer for Omaha hockey broadcasts, taking over for Dave Ahlers who spent 10 years in the role. Ahlers will be focusing on digital broadcast initiatives in his role as Associate Athletic Director for Communications.

Official Omaha Hockey

Omaha Hockey Twitter Page Nebraska

Omaha Hockey Facebook

Omaha World-Herald – Mavericks Today

MavPuck.com – Fan Message Board

University of North Dakota

Team Website: For all of your official University of North Dakota hockey news, check out the official web page. Mitch Wigness is the Assistant Athletics Director of Media Relations for the University of North Dakota hockey team.

Team History: The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks are the eight-time NCAA Champion (1959, 1963, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1997, 2000, 2016). UND played its first season of collegiate hockey during the 1946-47 season.

Newspaper: The Grand Forks Herald is the official newspaper of the University of North Dakota Hockey team. Brad Schlossman is the beat writer for the UND hockey team. Schlossman is regarded as one of the best beat writers in college hockey. Multi-sports writer Tom Miller also covers the UND hockey team. Finally, Danielle Podlaski, who joined the Herald sports department in 2018, does a great job with the Herald’s video work.

Radio: Tim Hennessy is the play-by-play voice of the UND hockey team. Hennessy returns for his 41st season behind the microphone.

Official University of North Dakota

University of North Dakota Hockey Twitter

University of North Dakota Hockey Facebook

Brad Schlossman Twitter

Tom Miller Twitter

KQHT 96.1 the Fox

Mitch Wigness Twitter

Danielle Podlaski Twitter

The Sports Daily – The Sin Bin

ScottyWazz.com

Seamore Sports

St. Cloud State University

Team Website: For all your official St. Cloud State University hockey news, check out the official St. Cloud State website. Tom Nelson is the Sports Information Director for the Huskies.

Team History: The played their first season of collegiate hockey during the 1987-88 season. The Huskies have never won an NCAA championship.

Newspaper: The St. Cloud Times is the official newspaper of the Huskies.

Radio: You can listen to Husky hockey games on The River KZRV 96.7 FM(all games) and KVSC FM 88.1 (select games).

KVSC FM 88.1

Official St Cloud State University

St. Cloud State Hockey Twitter

St. Cloud State University Facebook

SC Times Hockey

Western Michigan University

Team Website: For all of your official Western Michigan University hockey news, check out the official Western Michigan Broncos web page. Adam Bodnar is the Associate Director of Media Relations for Western Michigan.

Team History: Western Michigan played its first season of collegiate hockey during the 1973-74 season. The Western Michigan Broncos have never won an NCAA title.

Newspaper: The Kalamazoo Gazette is the official newspaper of the Western Michigan Broncos.

Radio: Bronco hockey games can be heard live on the Bronco Radio Network. (Link to Broadcasts)

Official Western Michigan University

Western Michigan Hockey Twitter

Western Michigan Facebook

Adam Bodnar Twitter

mlive.com – Western Michigan Broncos

Other Online Media Sources

College Hockey News

US College Hockey Online – NCHC Blog

SB Nation – College Hockey

The Rink Live (UMD, UND, and SCSU) — Is a very good college hockey site run by Forum Communications. The Contributing Editor is Mick Hatten, SCSU. Also, the site includes NCHC hockey writers Brad Schlossman, UND, and Matt Wellens, UMD. You can also find Jess Myers, UMN, and Austin Monteith, BSU.