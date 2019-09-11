Redskins rumors indicate players already upset with Jay Gruden's decision making (Report)

The first half of the Redskins’ 2019 campaign went about as good as it possibly could have, but the two quarters followed were quite the opposite.

Washington jumped out to a 20-7 lead over Philadelphia, but halftime adjustments proved to be its downfall, as the Eagles outscored the Redskins 25-7 in the second half.

It likely would’ve been a good idea for the Redskins to have tried to pound the ball inside and control some clock once the third quarter began, but unfortunately for them, running back Adrian Peterson wasn’t even active for the game. Head coach Jay Gruden explained it by essentially saying AP is a one-dimensional back, and that apparently didn’t go over well in the locker room.

A report from Ben Standig of The Athletic stated that Redskins players were upset with Gruden after the game, likely because of how he handled the AP situation.

“Players on Sunday became frustrated with the decision,” the report read.

A quote from an unnamed source familiar with the situation was also quite telling.

“Everyone in the building besides Gruden thinks AP is the better back,” the unnamed source said.

It’s hard to see the Redskins winning more than six or seven games this season, and don’t be surprised if Gruden is relieved of his duties in the offseason, if not sooner.