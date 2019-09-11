Report: Tyreek Hill expected to miss 4-6 weeks with clavicle injury

Kansas City’s offense will be lacking some serious firepower over the next month-and-a-half after learning of Tyreek Hill’s injury timetable on Wednesday.

The All-Pro wide receiver and return specialist is expected to miss four to six weeks with a clavicle injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hill suffered the injury in the Chiefs’ 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. On a positive note, it doesn’t appear Hill is headed to IR, at least for now.

Losing Hill for that amount of time is a big hit considering what he brings to the table on offense and on special teams, but the sudden emergence of Sammy Watkins last Sunday should put Chiefs’ fans at ease. The former first-round pick torched Jacksonville’s secondary for almost 200 yards receiving and three touchdowns. As long as he stays healthy, the Chiefs should still have a capable No. 1 receiver for Patrick Mahomes.