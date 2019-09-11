Tom Brady addresses Antonio Brown signing ahead of Dolphins game

The Patriots are not only the defending champions, but they’re also the most talented and well-coached team in the NFL.

And now, somehow, one of the top receivers in the league has fallen into their lap, and their already dynamic offense projects to be even better.

The addition of Antonio Brown will likely lead to a number of three and four -wide receiver sets, probably in the form of 10 and 20 personnel, with the team currently thin at tight end. Quarterback Tom Brady was asked how he feels about AB joining the team, and he, as usual, took the high road.

“Things that don’t involve me, don’t involve me,” Brady said with a smile.

Tom Brady was asked if he had any comment on the Antonio Brown situation… pic.twitter.com/apO9M0fkXa — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) September 11, 2019

It’s like the response was crafted by Bill Belichick himself.