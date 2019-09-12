Odell Beckham Jr. tees off on Gregg Williams' 'dirty' coaching style, laments career-changing hit

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is preparing to square off against the Jets on Monday night, and he apparently has a bone to pick with the team’s defensive coordinator.

OBJ spoke to reporters on Thursday, and he used that platform to go in on Gregg Williams. Beckham referenced a hit he absorbed in the 2017 preseason by former Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, which he believes “changed my life forever,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The ankle injury he suffered cost him much of the 2017 season, and not only that, he also blamed his quadricep injury from last year on that as well, which seems to be a bit of a stretch.

That’s why he believes Williams’ “dirty” coaching style “changed” his life forever, and you can check out his rationale in the video clip below.

Seems to be a bit of a stretch, but there’s some truth about how Williams coaches. Just look at Bountygate, for example.