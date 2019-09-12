Record number of MLB home runs in 2019

There has been a record number of home runs in 2019. On Wednesday, Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar of La Vega, Dominican Republic hit the 6106th home run of the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season, which broke the record set in 2017 when there was 6105 home runs.

Villar broke the record in a 7-3 Orioles win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It came one night after the Dodgers had beaten the Orioles 7-3 to win the National League West Division pennant for a seventh straight year. Villar’s home run came in the seventh inning and also scored outfielders Austin Hays of Daytona Beach, FL and Mason Wiliams of Pawtucket, RI. The dinger off of Dodgers relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson at the time broke a 2-2 tie and put the Orioles up 5-2.

Villar, who was batting leadoff for the Orioles on Wednesday, hit his 21st home run of the season. So far in 2019, Villar is batting .277 with 97 runs scored, 156 hits, 30 doubles, four triples, 65 runs batted in, 56 walks, 33 stolen bases, a .343 on base percentage and a .456 slugging percentage.

Interestingly, the record setting home run came on a night when one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball beat one of the best. The Orioles have the second worst record in Major League Baseball at 47 wins and 98 losses, while the Dodgers have the third best record at 94 wins and 53 losses.

At the end of Wednesday, there were 6125 home runs. The Minnesota Twins lead with 277 home runs, followed by the New York Yankees at 256 home runs, the Los Angeles Dodgers at 259 home runs and the Houston Astros at 254 home runs. The Miami Marlins have the least number of home runs at 127.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets currently leads Major League Baseball with 47 home runs. When Alonso, who is a native of Tampa, Florida, hit his 42nd home run, he set a Mets single season record. Also in 2019, Jorge Soler of Havana, Cuba set the Kansas City Royals record for most home runs in a season with 39. Soler currently has 43 home runs.