Report: Jets' Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono

The Jets will be without multiple starters for Monday night’s game against Cleveland, and quarterback Sam Darnold is one of them.

Head coach Adam Gase announced on Thursday that Darnold has mononucleosis and will be out for Week 2, possibly longer.

Per Adam Gase: Sam Darnold has mono and will miss Monday's game against the Browns, and perhaps more.pic.twitter.com/FPlcYoibws — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 12, 2019

The news comes one day after the team lost starting wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to a season-ending neck injury. Unfortunately for the Jets, the injuries don’t stop there:

Jets injury updates:

QB Sam Darnold: Mono, out for Week 2, possibly multiple weeks

RB Le’Veon Bell: Out of practice today, getting an MRI on shoulder

DL Quinnen Williams: Not practicing today (ankle)

LB CJ Mosley: Left Week 1 (groin), no practice today

WR Quincy Enunwa: On IR — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2019

The Jets will go forward with ex-Denver Broncos signal-caller Trevor Siemian under center until Darnold is able to recover. On the bright side, New York has a bye coming up in Week 4, which should allow for Darnold to not miss too many games.