Video of young Kobe Bryant dancing, busting moves to 'Ice Ice Baby' goes viral

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was not only one of the best scorers the game has ever seen, but he can also dance like a boss as well.

This wasn’t known until recently, when Bryant made light of it on social media. Now that he’s retired, he can take a look back at his life, and reflect back on some of its lighter moments.

That’s exactly what he did recently, when he took to Instagram, and shared a gem of a video. Apparently, Kobe actually took a few weeks off from basketball during his grade school days, so he could hit the floor at a school dance show. He did, and he busted out some sick moves to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” as you can see below.

Word to yo’ motha.