9/13/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

No matter how much people want to write off the New York Mets (76-70), the team just won’t quit. After sweeping a four game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mets are right in the thick of the National League Wild Card race, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs by just two games with 16 to play. The Mets will have their work cut out for them this weekend when they welcome the NL’s best team, the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-53), to town to begin a three game series. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (10-7, 4.06 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, and wasn’t a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 10-7. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 3.06 ERA). Kershaw only lasted four innings in his previous outing, giving up three runs in a loss to the San Francisco Giants last Friday.
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets lost three out of four against the Dodgers in Los Angeles back in May.
- This is the Dodgers’ first trip to Citi Field since June of 2018, when they swept a three game series against the Mets.
- Syndergaard faced the Dodgers back on May 29, giving up three runs in six innings of work, but was left with a no decision when the Mets’ bullpen melted down in a 9-8 loss.
- Kershaw squared off against the Mets back on May 27, giving up three runs in six innings to pick up his fifth win of the year.
- After resting yesterday, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will start at third base and bat leadoff.
- Wilson Ramos will catch Syndergaard again and bat cleanup.
- Pete Alonso, who is in an 0 for 12 funk with seven strikeouts, will get the day off. Todd Frazier will start at first base and bat sixth.
- Corey Seager is 5 for 8 with two doubles and a homer in his career against Syndergaard.
- J.D. Davis (1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI) and Joe Panik (11 for 41, HR, 4 RBI) are two of the few Mets with decent numbers against Kershaw.
