Aaron Rodgers to try wearing wristband in hopes of speeding up offense

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers endorsed the hiring of new head coach Matt LaFleur because he’s an innovator, and the strategy the two will soon be employing to relay playcalls more efficiently certainly fits that bill.

This innovative, new-age approach will help speed up the Packers offense — the two hope. LaFleur’s playcalls are long and advanced, so Rodgers tried wearing a wristband in practice on Friday to help him relay them to his teammates quicker and more efficiently.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky shared the details behind the idea:

“It gets [the play] out of my mouth a lot faster, I’ll tell you that much,” LaFleur said Friday. “So yeah, maybe it helps me get him the play a little bit quicker.”

Rodgers was used to Mike McCarthy’s old-school approach to playcalling, which was a bit vanilla, so it makes sense that this has been quite a transition for him. Doing it this way should help Rodgers in the short-term, to speed up the offense, but will also allow him to learn it quicker as well.