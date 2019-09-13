Lonzo Ball shares best, worst moments from being a Laker

Lonzo Ball got his wish coming out of college at UCLA, getting drafted by the Lakers, and playing for his hometown team.

But as soon as the opportunity to upgrade rolled around, the Lakers took advantage of it, shipping him and others to the Pelicans — the type of move we’ve seen LeBron James endorse over the years, as he has no problem leveraging young, budding players, in exchange for proven stars.

Ball appears to be taking the news well, and he’s moving on to life in New Orleans. He recently made a length appearance on Real 92.3, and part of the interview entailed him sharing his best and worst moments with the Lakers.

“The best was I got to play in front of all of my people,” Ball said. “You know, it’s my home. The worst for me was just getting hurt. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do.”

Sounds about right.