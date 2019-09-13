Top Rank on ESPN: Fury vs. Wallin Picks

Heavyweight Bout: Otto Wallin (20-0) vs. Tyson Fury (28-0-1)

Luke Irwin: HE’S NO TOM SCHWARZ, THAT’S FOR SURE! Fury via R4 TKO.

WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (28-1) vs. Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1)

Luke: In a weekend jam-packed with mismatches, this is a bad one, but not quite as egregious as some of the other offerings this weekend. At least Elorde is a secondary regional champion for the WBO. In Navarrete’s last eleven bouts, he’s finished his opponents in the last ten, the only one being his first bout with Isaac Dogboe. Navarrete via R6 TKO.

Lightweight Bout: Jose Pedraza (26-2) vs. Jose Zepeda (30-2)

Luke: The former lightweight champion returns in his second bout since losing to Loma taking on the two-time world title challenger in Zepeda. This seems like a fairly even bout, but it’s a big name and a valid test to Pedraza to see if he belongs back in the lightweight title race. Pedraza via UD.