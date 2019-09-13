Watch: UVA hangs national championship banner from rafters

It was a historic night for UVA basketball on Friday, as the university and its fans celebrated their first-ever title in front a massive crowd at John Paul Jones Arena.

Everyone remembers UVA defeating Texas Tech in the national championship game, as the overtime thriller was one of the most entertaining and compelling ones of the past decade.

As such, head coach Tony Bennett, Cavaliers players and their fans celebrated winning the title by raising the championship banner on Friday night.

Our National Championship banner now lives forever in the rafters of JPJ! 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Bept5rZ6Z4 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) September 14, 2019

It was a great moment in the program’s history when they won the title, and raising it was just as important.