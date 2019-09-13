Why the Miami Dolphins have a chance against the New England Patriots

All week the line for the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots game on Sunday has been gigantic. According to ESPN, the line this past week was a staggering 20 points, before the odds makers came to a consensus of 18.5 points. The Patriots/Dolphins game on Sunday now becomes the largest spread for a single NFL game since 2007 when the Patriots were a 19.5 point favorite to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

I know I sound absolutely crazy to think the Fish have a chance. Especially, with what happened last week when the Patriots clobbered the the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 and the Dolphins got clobbered themselves 59-10 by the Ravens. However, there are three things that remarkably go in Miami’s favor. Let’s take a look.

1)History is actually on Miami’s side. Over the last six years, Miami is actually 5-1 at home against New England. The Dolphins are up for this game as it is one of their biggest games of the year against not only the AFC East favorites, the Super Bowl favorites and their AFC East Division rival. Last year the Dolphins beat the Patriots 34-33 in what has been known as the Miracle in Miami. The Dolphins were trailing the Patriots 33-28 with seven seconds left. Then the Dolphins delivered with a magical razzle dazzle play up their sleeve as they had two lateral passes followed by a Kenyan Drake touchdown, which gave Miami an amazing one point win.

2) Forecast isn’t too good. High winds and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast on Sunday in Miami which may impact Tom Brady’s ability to play at a high level. Brady is 42 years old now and it will be interesting to see if he is able to deliver magic on back-to-back weeks.

3) Addition of Antonio Brown will take time. We all know Antonio Brown is an elite wide receiver and Brady is an elite quarterback, but it is just common sense that it will take them time to gel. It will be interesting to see how frequently Bill Belichick will have Brady attempt Brown, or if he will go with his other wideout targets who were masterful Sunday night against the Steelers.

The Patriots look safe. However I am actually holding my breath in picking the Dolphins in my weekly loser pool.