Zion Williamson hilariously destroys golf club with powerful swing (Video)

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is a big, powerful, nearly unstoppable force, and that’s a big reason he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The team plans to build around him going forward, and that appears to be a good idea, as he’s a generational player.

He can also swing a golf club with authority, which we recently learned. Williamson’s form could use some work, but he sure got a lot of power behind his swing. So much so that he actually broke the head off the golf club.

That poor golf club got absolutely destroyed.