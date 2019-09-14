Fans at Iowa, Iowa State game storm the field during weather delay (Video)

NCAA

September 14, 2019

The rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State is always entertaining, as a number of the games between the two schools have had thrilling finishes, and the fans always get into it as well.

But the fans at Saturday’s game at Jack Trice Stadium got a bit too close for comfort, and they crossed the line in doing so.

The game was delayed due to hail and thunderstorms, which actually eventually resulted in stadium security exiting the field. That proved to be a bad idea, as fans stormed the field, and pandemonium broke out.

The field was eventually cleared, but it took awhile.

