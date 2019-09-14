Look: Old Gardner Minshew photo of him rocking retro outfit goes viral

NFL and NBA players are known for their fashion sense, with players such as Cam Newton and Russell Westbrook rocking outfits that few others can pull off.

But they’re not the only ones that do it, a number of other players — especially quarterbacks — are known for their high swag level.

And now that Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew has been thrust into the signal-caller ring, due to Nick Foles’ injury, he’s showing that he can turn some heads as well. Minshew, back in March, tweeted out a photo comparing his style to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s, and you’re gonna wanna check out the retro suit he wore.

Good football players, but true fashion icons… who you got #FitzMagic or #StacheMagic ? pic.twitter.com/2dieyXTxqB — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) March 17, 2019

Jaguars by a million pic.twitter.com/f35J8wA8bn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 14, 2019

Swag level: infinite.