Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader gets helicoptered, goes airborne on crazy play (Video)

Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader laid his body on the line and did all he could do to pick up a first down in Saturday’s game against Kansas State.

It happened late in the fourth quarter of the contest, with Shrader doing his best to make sure his team could move the chains on a fourth-down attempt.

Unfortunately, he came up short — painfully short. And we say that because when he took off running toward the sticks, he attempted to jump over a defender, but ended up getting flipped over, and helicoptered in the air.

GARRETT SHRADER WENT FOR A SPIN AND ALMOST GOT THE FIRST DOWN pic.twitter.com/yarvDtkE15 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 14, 2019

Luckily, Shrader was OK, as that looked scary at first.