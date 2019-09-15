Colts

Adam Vinatieri hints at retirement after another poor performance vs Titans

September 15, 2019

Father Time always wins, even in the case of 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri, a player we once thought was an ageless wonder.

But Vinatieri showed signs of slowing down last season, and it appears his body has finally broken down a bit this year, as he’s missed a ton of kicks.

Vinatieri missed three kicks — one extra point, and two field goals — in Week 1, possibly costing the team a potential win. And yet, somehow, he wasn’t much better against the Titans in Week 2, somehow missing two extra-point attempts.

He knows he needs to be better, and he also knows that kickers have a short leash, so maybe that’s why he’s now mulling retirement.

It would make sense for Vinatieri to call it quits, as he’s still a possible Hall of Famer, and the optics would look better than him struggling again, then ending up getting cut.

