Antonio Brown connects with Tom Brady, scores first TD with Patriots (Video)

The Antonio Brown-Tom Brady connection is already off to a great start, as the troubled receiver wasted no time in getting on the score sheet during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

It was unclear exactly when the Patriots would unleash their latest offensive weapon, and the team wasted no time in deploying him, doing so in the first game he was eligible to play in.

And it sure didn’t take long for AB to burn the Dolphins.

The Patriots had just entered the red zone toward the end of the second quarter, and Brady hit Brown perfectly on a comeback route — making it look as if the two had been teammates for years.

1st game, 1st TD for Antonio Brown as a #Patriots wideout. Pretty good throw too… pic.twitter.com/W1BUWJNcKV — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 15, 2019

Here’s a close-up angle.

Antonio Brown with his FIRST TD from Tom Brady 🚨 (via gilfordnh/IG) pic.twitter.com/UcUWXRV5Jb — Overtime (@overtime) September 15, 2019

It looks the two have already developed some chemistry.