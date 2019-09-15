Kerryon Johnson embarrasses Chargers defenders, jukes three out of their shoes (Video)

Big things are expected from Lions running back Kerryon Johnson in his second season, and he’s already showing flashes of greatness in the team’s first two games of their 2019 campaign.

Johnson saw his rookie season cut short due to injury, and he’s been running hungry so far this year, looking to pick up where he left off in the first half of 2018.

He showed how shifty he is in space on one particular play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers, making his opposition look silly in doing so. Johnson juked three Chargers defenders out of their cleats on the same play, and it was fun to watch.

Triple WOOP by Kerryon Johnson pic.twitter.com/DlhIL7AFKa — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 15, 2019

Sick moves.